On Thursday, Snap, Pinterest and Unity Software each said they anticipate some issues or headwinds resulting from Apple’s upcoming changes to its privacy settings, seemingly supporting Facebook’s argument that the changes will hurt app makers.
- The Wall Street Journal: Canada extends cruise-ship ban through February 2022 - February 4, 2021
- MarketWatch First Take: Apple’s privacy changes are affecting more than just Facebook - February 4, 2021
- Key Words: ‘Politics is not about the weird worship of one dude’: Sasse slams Nebraska GOP committee - February 4, 2021