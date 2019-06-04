MarketWatch First Take: Big Tech is now on feds’ hit list for anti-competitive tactics, but will anything really change?

The market dominating behavior of four of the biggest companies in tech may now be in the sights of the U.S. government, but the big question for consumers and investors is will anything actually change this time around?
