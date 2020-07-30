MarketWatch First Take: Big Tech painted as the railroad barons of the digital age in antitrust hearing

For the most part — if you could tune out the political grandstanding that had nothing to do with antirust — the Congressional hearing on Big Tech gave many pointed examples of how four of the biggest tech companies in the U.S. abuse their dominant power and thwart competition.
