MarketWatch First Take: Broadcom will let VMware shop for another buyer, but is any other software company interested?

Virtualization-software maker VMware Inc. agreed to be acquired by Broadcom Inc. on Thursday in an roughly $61 billion deal that will triple the chip maker’s software business, and has an usual provision that lets VMware look for another buyer.
