Amid a sea of earnings disappointments this quarter, Cisco Systems Inc. surprised Wall Street on Wednesday as it moved beyond pandemic supply-chain issues to gain its best handle on demand in recent years.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: Cisco made it through a pandemic pothole, and the stock is driving higher - February 15, 2023
- Key Words: Cisco gear getting into Russia is ‘disappointing’ and ‘frustrating,’ exec says - February 15, 2023
- : AMC Networks names Kristin Dolan its new CEO - February 15, 2023