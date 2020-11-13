MarketWatch First Take: Cisco needs to hit the high end of its forecast to justify optimism

Cisco Systems Inc., after a fourth consecutive quarter of falling revenue, needs to hit the high end of its forecast for its fiscal second quarter, and investors appear to believe that it will do just that.
