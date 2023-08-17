Cisco may have reported its strongest annual revenue growth in a decade, but it’s headed down a much more anemic path this fiscal year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Japan’s exports decline for first time in over two years - August 16, 2023
- MarketWatch First Take: Cisco’s early AI traction won’t save it from an anemic year ahead - August 16, 2023
- : George Soros loads up on AI stocks like Microsoft and Meta, while shedding Salesforce - August 16, 2023