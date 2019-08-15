MarketWatch First Take: Cisco’s weak outlook stokes fears of slowdown in tech spending, but 5G may offer light at end of the tunnel

Cisco Systems Inc.’s earnings were marred by a big double-digit drop in sales to network service providers, and the situation is not expected to improve anytime soon.
