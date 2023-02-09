In Bob Iger’s first earnings report since his recent return to Walt Disney Co., he gave Wall Street exactly what it wanted: layoffs, corporate restructuring and a move to reinstate the entertainment giant’s dividend.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: Disney’s Iger returns, and gives Wall Street what it wants. Is it enough? - February 8, 2023
- : Robinhood accidentally sold short on a meme stock and lost $57 million - February 8, 2023
- : Economists continue to raise China’s economic growth forecast for this year - February 8, 2023