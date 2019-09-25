MarketWatch First Take: EBay CEO leaves amid activist fight to spin off … wait, haven’t we already done this?

EBay Inc. has been here and done this with a CEO resigning amid an activist fight to spin off assets, but the sequel may not have the same payoff this time.
