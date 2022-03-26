Big Tech companies should be quaking in their boots, after the EU passed a provisional new Digital Markets Act that could result in far heftier fines for violations.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fast Foodist: Would you try an everything bagel-flavored ice cream? - March 26, 2022
- MarketWatch First Take: Europe’s new Big Tech law could actually produce results, like iMessage and Facebook Messenger playing nicely and big-money fines - March 26, 2022
- The Margin: March Madness bracket busted? You can still score free Krispy Kreme doughnuts, gym discounts and more - March 26, 2022