In the semiconductor industry, “mixed signal” usually refers to chips that combine digital and analog circuitry. When referring to Intel Corp. right now, though, the standard definition of that phrase is more apt.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: SoftBank launches another tech megafund, backed by Apple, Microsoft - July 25, 2019
- MarketWatch First Take: Even Intel doesn’t seem to know what’s going to happen with Intel - July 25, 2019
- Cannabis Watch: CannTrust fires CEO, president resigns as pot company deals with illegal-grow scandal - July 25, 2019