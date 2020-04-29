MarketWatch First Take: Google gives Wall Street what it wants, and the stock shoots higher

As the global pandemic continues to ravage the economy, Alphabet Inc.’s outlook for the second quarter was grim, but it could be the bottom for the ad and search giant, as it is making all the right moves to hunker down and wait out the storm.
