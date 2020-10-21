MarketWatch First Take: Google investors: Unsure about what to do amid antitrust charges? Well, better get used to it

Alphabet Inc. investors have been through government investigations before and not suffered too much damage, but now they are entering a new realm and the end of that path is not clear.
