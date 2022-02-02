Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup? - February 1, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Comcast, Goldman Sachs resume donations to some Republicans who objected to election results - February 1, 2022
- Earnings Results: Electronic Arts stock falls as forecast comes in short of expectations - February 1, 2022