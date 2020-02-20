MarketWatch First Take: Groupon needs a sale — its own

Online coupon company Groupon Inc., saying it has to go through a “profound change,” is getting rid of its ecommerce business and embarking on another restructuring, but it should face up to reality that it may be time to find a merger partner.
