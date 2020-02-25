MarketWatch First Take: HP sends mixed message on Xerox while business continues to decline

HP Inc. claims it is open to talking to copier giant Xerox about some sort of a merger deal, but it is also embarking on a costly stock buyback plan in the hopes of winning over its investors in an upcoming proxy fight.
