MarketWatch First Take: Intel admits another defeat with unprecedented manufacturing issues

Intel’s admission that it may have to partner with a contractor foundry on its next generation of manufacturing technology calls into question its multi-decade manufacturing leadership in the industry, and shows how difficult it is to keep the chip industry’s guiding light, Moore’s Law, alive.
