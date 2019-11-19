MarketWatch First Take: Intel, AMD and Nvidia step up their fight for AI chips in the high-performance arena

Three rival chip giants, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corp. and Nvidia Corp., all rolled out new products at the annual supercomputing conference, in an increasingly competitive battlefield to speed up the fastest computers on earth.
