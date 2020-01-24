MarketWatch First Take: Intel enjoys big rebound in cloud, but the future is still hazy

Intel Corp. wrapped up a rocky 2019 by reporting record sales thanks to a big jump in sales of chips for data centers and cloud computing, but that rebound may just be temporary.
