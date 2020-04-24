MarketWatch First Take: Intel fails to clear the clouds on its forecast

Intel Corp. announced what was generally expected Thursday — a boom in server and PC chips as more consumers work at home during the COVID-19 pandemic — but could not alleviate investors’ fears about the rest of 2020, resulting in declining values across the chip sector.
