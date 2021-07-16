The semiconductor industry just keeps getting weirder and weirder, and the latest news from Intel Corp. is another example of the industry’s quest for deals in search of growth.
- MarketWatch First Take: Intel wants to buy AMD’s old chip-making business? How weird are semiconductor mergers going to get? - July 15, 2021
- Key Words: Vaccine misinformation ‘a serious threat to public health,’ U.S. surgeon general says - July 15, 2021
- What’s Worth Streaming: Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in August 2021, and what’s leaving - July 15, 2021