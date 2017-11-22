MarketWatch First Take: Meg Whitman leaves behind a fractured Hewlett-Packard with no guarantees

Meg Whitman took over one of Silicon Valley’s most storied tech companies after a disastrous tenure by the previous chief executive, promising a turnaround within five years. She will leave a little more than six years later, having torn the Hewlett-Packard puzzle into several pieces but accomplished little else beyond paying off investors and laying off employees.
