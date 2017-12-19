MarketWatch First Take: Micron CEO: Red-hot memory market should maintain demand that has elevated earnings

Micron Technology Inc. Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra said Tuesday that the increased demand for his company’s memory chips should continue, which could soothe investors jittery about the potential end of a cycle that has pushed prices higher.
