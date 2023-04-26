After making big cost cuts, Microsoft and Alphabet plan to spend this year to build out more infrastructure to support the higher-performance computing power needed for AI, and hope to reap the rewards later.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: Microsoft and Alphabet increase spending on AI, but don’t get carried away yet - April 25, 2023
- : Cruise robotaxis can now operate 24/7 in San Francisco - April 25, 2023
- Earnings Results: Microsoft stock zooms toward highest prices in a year after strong earnings, forecast - April 25, 2023