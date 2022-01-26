MarketWatch First Take: Microsoft stock’s post-earnings roller-coaster ride won’t be the last

Microsoft Corp.’s roller-coaster ride on Tuesday is a good example of what tech investors are likely to experience during this volatile earnings season.
