Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. have been rivals for decades in search, cloud and other services, but Microsoft wants to take that rivalry to a higher level of computing.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: No, Brazil and Argentina aren’t planning a South American version of the euro. Here’s what’s going on. - January 23, 2023
- The Margin: Splash Mountain water is for sale on eBay. The asking price for H2O from Disney’s shuttered ride? $100-plus. - January 23, 2023
- MarketWatch First Take: Microsoft’s big move in AI does not mean it will challenge Google in search - January 23, 2023