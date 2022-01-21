The streaming giant Netflix Inc. is maturing, and the company appears to be finally recognizing that fact.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: Netflix admits that it is time to grow up, but Wall Street isn’t happy about it - January 20, 2022
- : Peloton stock bounces back after CEO disputes reports of massive layoffs, production halts - January 20, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: U.K. consumer confidence drops to nearly a year-low on inflation, omicron worries - January 20, 2022