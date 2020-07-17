While investors may have paid more attention to Netflix Inc.’s disappointing forecast for the second half Thursday afternoon, the promotion of Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos to co-chief executive may be the bigger news of the day because of what it says about Netflix and where it is headed.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: Netflix promotes Ted Sarandos to co-CEO, showing importance of original content - July 16, 2020
- As a sizzling July continues, here’s what to know about climate change and weather - July 16, 2020
- Zuckerberg tells Fauci that U.S. pandemic response has been ‘really disappointing’ - July 16, 2020