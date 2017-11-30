MarketWatch First Take: Nutanix envisions what it will look like without hardware

Nutanix Inc. answered investors’ wishes with the news Thursday that it will begin to shift to software-focused sales and eliminate hardware pass-through sales from its balance sheet, but the move will come with some short-term pain.
