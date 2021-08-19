MarketWatch First Take: Nvidia’s ARM acquisition is stalled, and there’s a deadline with more than a billion dollars at stake

Nvidia has another year to complete its proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings before it faces any kind of financial ramifications if the deal does not get done.
