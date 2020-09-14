MarketWatch First Take: Nvidia’s deal for Arm could mean a real challenge to Intel and AMD, but is likely to face opposition

Nvidia Corp.’s bold $40 billion deal to buy chip designer Arm Holdings could create a major new threat to both Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. in the data center market, but the deal may face many hurdles along the way.
