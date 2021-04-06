MarketWatch First Take: Oracle takes strike three in Google legal battle, but the game will likely continue for software developers

The 11-year litigation between Oracle Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google is over, thanks to a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, that finally puts an end to the database software giant’s dreams of getting billions of dollars in revenue from Android mobile phones
