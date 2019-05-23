MarketWatch First Take: Qualcomm is tossed back into the uncertainty that the Apple settlement seemed to cure

Earlier this month, Qualcomm investors thought some of the chip maker’s legal issues were abating after the company’s big agreement with Apple, but on Wednesday, the company was seen as having more uncertainty after a federal court ruling.
