‘The expectation was that they would do a capital raise next year. This blindsided investors,’ analyst says.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: Rivian stock pays the price as timing of debt offering rattles investors — as does EV maker’s cash burn - October 5, 2023
- : GM stock sinks to 3-year low after report that faulty air-bag parts may lead to massive recall - October 5, 2023
- GM sinks to 3-year low after report that faulty air bags will lead to big recall - October 5, 2023