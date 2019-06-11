MarketWatch First Take: Salesforce and Google just spent billions on Big Data because of Microsoft

Two hefty acquisitions by Alphabet Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc. in the exploding arena of Big Data appear to be expensive moves to shore up their competitive stances against an older but wiser software behemoth, Microsoft Corp.
