With a $27.7 billion deal to buy Slack Technologies Inc. — its biggest acquisition yet — Salesforce.com Inc. is poised to become an even bigger threat to Microsoft Corp. in the world of corporate software. But it could be its toughest merger yet.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: Salesforce’s deal for Slack creates a bigger threat to Microsoft - December 1, 2020
- Health workers, nursing homes should be first to get COVID vaccines: U.S. panel - December 1, 2020
- Health-care workers and nursing-home residents should be the first to get COVID-19 vaccine, CDC committee says - December 1, 2020