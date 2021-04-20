Netflix Inc. investors may need to change how they evaluate the streaming media giant.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: ‘This can be a moment of significant change’: Biden, Harris call on Congress to act on police reform after Chauvin verdict - April 20, 2021
- MarketWatch First Take: There is a new normal for Netflix, and that is not necessarily a bad thing - April 20, 2021
- Mark Hulbert: High-momentum stocks have been losing steam and this could be signaling a market top - April 20, 2021