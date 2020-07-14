MarketWatch First Take: This blockbuster chip merger may take a while to pay off

Analog semiconductor design has been called an art in which chip designers translate the fuzzy signals from the real world — not the binary world of zeros and ones — into digital form. In Monday’s hefty semiconductor merger, Analog Devices Inc. will add to its team of analog engineers and target opportunities to develop more products for the cloud computing market.
