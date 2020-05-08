Uber Technologies Inc. admitted Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic makes ride-hailing companies less valuable, but investors still added billions to Uber’s valuations anyway.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bitcoin price tops $10,000 for first time since February ahead of ‘halving’ - May 7, 2020
- MarketWatch First Take: Uber admits that ride-hailing is worth less because of coronavirus, but investors still think Uber is worth more - May 7, 2020
- Dow futures rise about 140 points Thursday evening as stock-market bulls brace for final test of week from Friday jobs report - May 7, 2020