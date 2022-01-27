MarketWatch First Take: Why isn’t profit enough for Elon Musk?

Investors might have expected that some of Tesla Inc.’s fourth-quarter earnings call would be a bit of a victory lap, after the electric-car maker’s better-than-expected actual profits in the fourth quarter, but “Technoking” Elon Musk had to ruin it all with his pie-in-the-sky fantasies.
