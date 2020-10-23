MarketWatch First Take: Will Intel’s struggles be AMD’s gains?

Intel Corp. had a slightly disappointing third quarter, noting that its business has been reversed in the pandemic, but some investors appear to be betting that the chip giant lost some market share to its biggest rival.
