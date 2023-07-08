Meta Platforms Inc.’s new entry into the social media space, Threads, has seized an opportune moment amid much frustration with Twitter, with Mark Zuckerberg also deploying elements of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’s well-known copycat tactic.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: With Meta’s Threads, Zuck seized an opportunity and took a page from Steve Jobs - July 8, 2023
- The Margin: K-pop group Seventeen is now outselling BTS - July 8, 2023
- Living With Climate Change: The cost of extreme heat in the U.S.? 235,000 ER visits and $1 billion in healthcare bills this summer alone. - July 8, 2023