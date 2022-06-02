Sheryl Sandberg was the adult in the room for Mark Zuckerberg, so what happens after she leaves him to play with ‘the metaverse’?
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: With Sheryl Sandberg gone from Facebook, Wall Street should fear its future - June 1, 2022
- : ‘We haven’t been this close to reparations since the end of the Civil War’: Historic report lays out case to compensate descendants of slaves in California - June 1, 2022
- : Sheryl Sandberg is latest female billionaire to shift focus to philanthropy: ‘We’ll be able to do more, more quickly’ - June 1, 2022