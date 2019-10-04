MarketWatch First Take: With yet another restructuring, HP wakes up to the realities of its struggling cash cow

Hewlett Packard Inc. is embarking on yet another massive restructuring, with plans to lay off 7,000 to 9,000 employees over the next three years, as its biggest profit generator, printing, continues to reel from soft demand pressures and cheaper copycat printing supplies.
