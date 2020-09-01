MarketWatch First Take: You might use Zoom for free, but companies are paying for it — pushing the stock to new heights

Zoom Video Communications Inc. has become a household name, with millions of people using its online video service for free during the pandemic, but it still needs companies to pay for it in order to survive.
