MarketWatch First Take: Zoom Video focuses on huge market in effort to justify hefty valuation

Zoom Video Inc. delivered strong earnings and guidance in its first results as a public company, and talked about the huge market opportunity ahead, but the numbers still don’t justify its hefty valuation.
