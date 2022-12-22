The S&P 500 has a good long-term record for rising around the holiday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Russian military contractor Wagner plans to use North Korean arms in Ukraine war, White House says - December 22, 2022
- The Moneyist: ‘I want to meet someone rich. Is that so wrong?’ I’m 46, earn $210,000, and own a $700,000 home. I’m tired of dating ‘losers.’ - December 22, 2022
- Do you believe in Santa Claus? How to play a stock rally if you’re still hopeful - December 22, 2022