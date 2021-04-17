Recent history has shown that equities tend to outperform, but a review of returns back to 1793 reveals a different story.
- Outside the Box: Have you claimed Social Security and then gone back to work? Make sure you do this right away - April 17, 2021
- MarketWatch Premium: A long-held investing belief — that stocks always beat bonds over the long term — turns out to be untrue - April 17, 2021
- Key Words: ‘From a traditional perspective, the market is fractured and possibly in the process of breaking completely,’ says hedge-fund titan Einhorn - April 17, 2021