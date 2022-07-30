Survey respondents say, for example, that real estate is safer than stocks yet produces bigger gains.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Robert Powell’s Retirement Portfolio: Are retirees worrying about the wrong things? - July 30, 2022
- MarketWatch Premium: Most investors still don’t understand the relationship between risk and return, study reveals - July 30, 2022
- The Margin: You just won the Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot — what should you do next? - July 30, 2022